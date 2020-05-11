Greece gradually lifts lockdown measures

The first phase the prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had announced started on May 4.

Greece entered its second phase of its gradual lifting of lockdown restrictions introduced in early March to contain the spread of the virus.

All retail stores closed since March will be reopened Monday with the exception of bigger stores like malls, restaurants and cafes that are due to open on June 1.

SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS ALSO RETURNED TO CLASSES

The Health Ministry has ordered strict social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the virus.The use of masks is mandatory in public transport and crowded public spaces such as hospitals, medical centers, shops and hairdressing shops.

Retailers are allowed to let up to four customers in shops of up to 20 square metres (215 square feet), four people plus one for each additional 10 square metres in premises up to 100 square metres and 12 people plus one per additional 15 square metres for premises exceeding 100 square metres.

Those who enter the stores are required to maintain a 1.5-metre distance from others at all times.

Greece was one of the first European countries to order the closure of all schools, bars, cafes, restaurants, nightclubs, gyms, malls, cinemas, retail stores, museums, archaeological sites, and hotels, and the received much praise for these measures.