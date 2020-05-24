Greece plans to reopen cafes as new cases decrease

The total number of coronavirus cases recorded in the country so far stood at 2.876, with 171 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Greece is reopening restaurants and cafes on Monday, May 25, after nearly two months of closure to stop the spread of coronavirus.

As the number of new coronavirus cases decreases across the country, Greece is gradually returning to normality.

TOURISTIC ROUTES ALSO REOPENING WITH SAFETY MEASURES

Last week, the country entered its third phase towards normalization with the opening of middle and high school classes as well as shopping malls, according to the Health Ministry and other agencies.

Mall customers will be required to keep social distancing as well as wear masks to help prevent a new wave of the virus.

Archaeological sites are also reopening with necessary safety measures of keeping a distance of 1.5 meters, setting a maximum number of visitors per archeological site, marking safe routes, and separate entry and exit paths.

With the outbreak, Greece was one of the first European countries to order the closure of all schools, bars, cafes, restaurants, nightclubs, gyms, malls, movie theaters, retail stores, museums, archaeological sites, and hotels, and got much praise for these measures.