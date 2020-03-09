Greek forces fire real bullets at asylum seekers

While there has been loss of lives, many have been wounded due to the continuous attacks by Greek security forces.

Greek police have not refrained from randomly shooting at asylum seekers swarmed at the Greece-Turkey border, regardless of the fact that residential areas are in close proximity.

MACHINE GUNS WERE USED

The asylum seekers -- who wait at the border line to cross to Europe through Turkey’s northwestern Edirne province bordering Greece -- are being encountered by the harsh treatment of the Greek police who tear-gas and also fire live ammunition on them.

Greek forces fire real bullets at asylum seekers WATCH

Police often open fire towards residential areas, located some 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) away from the border gate.

Greek police, video footages show, have targeted asylum seekers with machine guns. Hand movement of a Greek soldier implying “I will kill you” was also captured by the cameras.

Turkey has been a key transit point for hundreds of thousands of irregular migrants aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.