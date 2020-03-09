Greek forces fire real bullets at asylum seekers
Greek police have not refrained from randomly shooting at asylum seekers swarmed at the Greece-Turkey border, regardless of the fact that residential areas are in close proximity.
MACHINE GUNS WERE USED
The asylum seekers -- who wait at the border line to cross to Europe through Turkey’s northwestern Edirne province bordering Greece -- are being encountered by the harsh treatment of the Greek police who tear-gas and also fire live ammunition on them.
Police often open fire towards residential areas, located some 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) away from the border gate.
Greek police, video footages show, have targeted asylum seekers with machine guns. Hand movement of a Greek soldier implying “I will kill you” was also captured by the cameras.
Turkey has been a key transit point for hundreds of thousands of irregular migrants aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.
