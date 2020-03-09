Monday, Mar 09
Dollar:
6.1082
Euro:
6.9801
Gold:
1678.37
Borsa Istanbul:
105520.72
Gold/Gram:
329.226
:
48260.91

Greek forces fire real bullets at asylum seekers

While there has been loss of lives, many have been wounded due to the continuous attacks by Greek security forces.
09.03.2020 - 13:43

Greek police have not refrained from randomly shooting at asylum seekers swarmed at the Greece-Turkey border, regardless of the fact that residential areas are in close proximity.

MACHINE GUNS WERE USED

The asylum seekers -- who wait at the border line to cross to Europe through Turkey’s northwestern Edirne province bordering Greece -- are being encountered by the harsh treatment of the Greek police who tear-gas and also fire live ammunition on them.

Greek forces fire real bullets at asylum seekers WATCH

Police often open fire towards residential areas, located some 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) away from the border gate.

Greek police, video footages show, have targeted asylum seekers with machine guns. Hand movement of a Greek soldier implying “I will kill you” was also captured by the cameras.

Turkey has been a key transit point for hundreds of thousands of irregular migrants aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.