Greek police fire tear gas at refugees

Greek border security continues using tear gas to prevent asylum seekers from entering its territory.

Turkey announced last week that it would no longer try to stop asylum seekers from reaching Europe.

SEVERAL REFUGEES DIED DUE TO GREEK POLICE ATTACKS

Thousands of asylum seekers have since flocked to Turkey’s Edirne province which borders Greece and Bulgaria to make their way to Europe.

The Greek reaction to refugees has been harsh, with many battered, attacked, tear-gassed and several killed by Greek forces.

Turkey's decision to open the border came after 34 Turkish soldiers were martyred last week by forces of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Idlib, northwestern Syria.