Guardian Angels patrol in US cities against shop looters

The Guardian Angels is a non-profit international volunteer organization of unarmed crime prevention.

A group called “Guardian Angels” stated goal is to keep order and protect the cities of US against looters.

NEW YORK IS NOW UNDER A NIGHTLY EMERGENCY CURFEW

Members of the Guardian Angels got into a confrontation with looters on Tuesday night--a clash that ended with Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa possibly suffering a broken jaw.

One of the Angels sustained injuries so severe he lost sight one eye.

The group formed in 1979, is an unarmed civilian patrol group that started out keeping an eye on subway trains during an era when New York City had a high crime rate.

Now, as part of that role, they have in the past often accompanied protests, keeping the demonstrators safe and dealing with any outside instigators or looters.