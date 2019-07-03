Gun attack killed two in Pakistan airport

Speaking to the police, the incident was the result of the ongoing gang war.

Two people died when two armed assailants barged into the international lounge of an airport in Pakistan’s northeastern Lahore city and opened fire on Wednesday, police and local media reported.

TWO DEAD

Initial reports said the incident at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, which exposed the security gap there, was linked to an ongoing gang war in the country's second largest city.

Local broadcaster Dunya News quoting police officials said that one of the deceased, who had returned from Saudi Arabia after performing a ritual Islamic pilgrimage Umrah, was accused of being involved in a killing of a rival gangster who had been killed outside the airport a few years ago as well.

The two gangs have long been locked in a bloody row killing several members from both sides.

Amateur video aired on local channels showed passengers running around in panic and taking cover behind seats. The airport security forces requested an inquiry into the security breach, the channel reported.