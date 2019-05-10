Gun fired at London Seven Kings mosque

A gun was fired outside a mosque in east London during Ramadan prayers.

A London mosque was on lockdown Thursday after a man carrying a gun tried to enter it during Ramadan prayers.

ARMED ASSAULT

Metropolitan Police confirmed that a big police presence will remain at the Seven Kings Mosque in Ilford, northeast London. Worshippers at the mosque reportedly chased the suspected gunman out of the building, according to social media posts. Gunshots were heard after the man left the mosque following the confrontation.

“Officers are at the scene of a firearm discharge on High Road in Seven Kings,” police said in a statement on Twitter. “There are no reported injuries,” they said.

Police later issued a statement on the incident. “Police remain on High Road in Seven Kings following a firearm discharge. At this early stage, it is thought that the weapon was a blank firing handgun. There were no injuries or damage caused. The incident is not being treated as terrorism-related." “Officers will continue to work closely with representatives from the mosque and are providing reassurance to the local community.”