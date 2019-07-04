Haftar forces admitted to Libya air attack

East Libya-based forces on Thursday admitted to carrying out an airstrike on a migrant camp that left dozens dead.

At least 44 people were killed and 130 others injured on Tuesday in an airstrike on a migrant detention center in the Tajoura suburb of the country's capital, Tripoli.

"THE MAIN RESPONSIBLE ONES ARE THOSE WHO BROUGHT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS HERE"

The location "is actually a base of a military brigade and arms depot," spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari said late Wednesday at a press conference in Benghazi. Al-Mismari added that this was not the first of such attack on what he described a "legitimate target", claiming the camps had previously been a base for Government of National Accord (GNA) forces.

"We've repeatedly targeted it with airstrikes and artillery," the spokesman said, adding: "In this case, the main responsible ones are those who brought illegal immigrants here."

The Tripoli-based GNA blamed the airstrike on commander Khalifa Haftar's forces.