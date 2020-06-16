Haftar mines kill 39 civilians south of Tripoli

The internationally recognized government has been under attack by Haftar's forces since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

Landmines planted by warlord Khalifa Haftar's militia have killed 39 civilians south of the Libyan capital Tripoli, according to the country's national mine action authority on Tuesday.

71 CIVILIANS WERE INJURED

In a statement, the Libyan Center for Mine Clearance and War Remnants said 71 civilians were also injured by Haftar's explosives.

It, however, did not specify a date for the casualties.

The Libyan army recently inflicted heavy blows to Haftar and liberated Tripoli and Tarhuna, in addition to other strategic locations, including Al-Watiya airbase, from his militia.