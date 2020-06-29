Health minister announces Israel enters second wave of coronavirus

A total of 23, 755 people in Israel have so far tested positive for the coronavirus while 318 people have died.

Israel has entered a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, the country’s health minister said Sunday.

Yuli Edelstein said at a press conference that the country is experiencing a second wave of the pandemic and will take new measures.

218 NEW CASES WERE RECORDED

“We are at the beginning of a second wave of coronavirus. We have to introduce new restrictions. The restrictions will cover meetings, wedding ceremonies and Jewish worship places,” Edelstein said.

According to data from the ministry, one person died in the last 24 hours and 218 new cases were confirmed.

On Thursday, the country reported 668 new cases in 24 hours, the highest daily number since April 3, when a record 819 people were diagnosed.

Israeli authorities have so far reported 23,755 infections, including 318 deaths, and 17,074 recoveries.