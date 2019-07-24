Heavy rains cause landslides in China

Dozens of houses buried under rubble after the rains; 6 people reported dead while another 11 rescued.

Landslides caused by heavy rains in southwestern China on Tuesday night have killed six people, officials said.

AT LEAST 20 HOUSES COLLEPSED

Authorities in Guizhou province told Xinhua news agency that nearly two dozen houses have been buried with their occupants.

Some 11 people have been rescued from the rubble as emergency teams continue their efforts.