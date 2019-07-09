Hong Kong authorities declare extradition bill is dead

Last week, hundreds of demonstrators stormed the parliament building as they continued to put pressure on the government to listen to their demand.

Hong Kong’s chief executive announced on Tuesday the extradition “bill is dead” as protesters demand the full withdrawal of the controversial bill, local media reported.

THE BILL WAS SUSPENDED FROM DISCUSSING AT THE PARLIAMENT

“People do not have to worry that we should use some means to discuss this bill again within this legislature term,” Carrie Lam said at a news conference, according to Hong Kong Free Press.

The proposed bill -- which protesters believe would pave an easy way to extradite people to mainland China -- has spurred weeks of violent protest in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. Following huge protests, Lam declared the draft bill was suspended from discussing at the parliament two weeks ago, however, the protesters rejected her decision, demanding the full withdrawal.

More than 15 protesters have been detained and many other face police charges for joining the protests that turned violent in time to time.

"There are still lingering doubts about the government's sincerity or worries [about] whether the government will restart the process with the Legislative Council. So, I reiterate here, there is no such plan. The bill is dead," Lam said Tuesday.