Hong Kong leader to meet students after mass protests

Lam’s spokeswoman said the meeting would be held in a “small-scale and closed-door manner” to ensure an "in-depth and frank exchange of views".

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has asked to meet students in the Chinese-ruled city as she tries to fend off pressure from a month of protests over a proposed law that would allow extradition to mainland China.

PROTESTERS DEMAND FULL WITHDRAWAL OF THE BILL

Protesters stormed Hong Kong’s legislature on Monday, the 22nd anniversary of the former British colony’s return to China. This followed mass demonstrations last month against Lam’s extradition bill, which critics fear could see Hong Kong citizens sent for trial in the mainland.

Beijing-backed Lam has suspended the bill but protesters are demanding a full withdrawal.

In an emailed statement, a spokeswoman for Lam said on Thursday she had “recently started inviting young people of different backgrounds for a meeting, including university students and young people who have participated in recent protests”.





The student union at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), one of eight major higher education institutions, turned down the offer, saying Lam had requested a closed-door meeting.

“The dialogue must be open to all Hong Kong citizens to participate, and allow everybody the right to speak,” the union said in a statement published on Facebook.