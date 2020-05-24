Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters

The protest poses a fresh challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping as authorities struggle to tame public opposition to China’s tightening grip over the country.

Hong Kong police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse thousands protesting on Sunday against Beijing’s plan to directly impose national security laws on the city, signalling a return to mass protests that roiled the financial hub last year.

LARGEST RALLY SINCE THE OUTBREAK STARTED

Crowds thronged the bustling shopping district of Causeway Bay, where echoes of “Hong Kong independence, the only way out,” and other slogans rang through the streets.

A protester wearing a black hoodie and surgical mask held a banner that said: “I stand for Hong Kong’s independence.” Calls for independence are anathema to China’s Communist Party leaders, who say such a notion for the Chinese-ruled city is a “red line” that cannot be crossed.

The proposed new national security framework stresses Beijing’s intent “to prevent, stop and punish” such acts.

Sunday’s rally, the largest since coronavirus lockdowns began, was initially organised against a national anthem bill but the proposed national security laws sparked calls for more people to take to the streets.