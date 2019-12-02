Hong Kong protesters thank Trump for giving support

Protesters sang US national anthem outside the US consulate in Hong Kong to thank President Trump for signing two bills.

Earlier on Sunday, hundreds of protesters waved American flags, with some donning Donald Trump logo hats and t-shirts, as they unfurled a banner depicting the US president standing astride a tank with a US flag behind him.

TRUMP-ROCKY PHOTOS

Pro-democracy demonstrators renewed pressure on the government by marching in three separate rallies across the city, with one of them showing "gratitude" for US support of the anti-government movement that has roiled the financial hub for nearly six months.

Hundreds of people carried Amerian flags as they marched to the United States consulate to express gratitude for legislation aimed at protecting human rights in Hong Kong that US President Donald Trump signed into law last week.

"Thank you, President Trump, for your big gift to Hong Kong and God bless America," protesters shouted during the march.

Protesters seen carrying "President Trump, please liberate Hong Kong" banners.