India backs down from S-400 deal over US threats

Trump administration had offered Raytheon’s Patriot Advance Capability missile defense systems for India to choose over Russian S-400 Triumf systems.

Indian government has backed down from Russian S-400 deal amin tensions with US.

US THREATS WORKED

Earlier, US had warned India for several times over Russian missiles purchasing. The country could face sanctions from the US under a 2017 federal law that targeted Russia (as well as North Korea and Iran) with sanctions and prohibited any other nation from negotiating defence deals with these countries. Moscow had slammed the law as a declaration of all-out trade war.

According to the local sources, the Indian government leans towards the US’ offer. The precise day and time of the offer of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), as well as the PAC-3 systems to India, may possibly not be determined, but the offer was confirmed by numerous government agencies and people near to these negotiations.

New Delhi had agreed to purchase the S-400 systems last October, via a deal worth $5.43 billion. The deliveries were expected to proceed between October 2020 and April 2023.