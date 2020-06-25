India records 473,100 coronavirus cases

Globally, India has the fourth-highest number of infections following the US, Brazil, and Russia.

India registered 16,922 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, its highest single-day rise, the Health Ministry said Thursday.

The country recorded 418 more deaths during the same period.

14,894 PEOPLE DIED SO FAR

The coronavirus tally rose to 473,105, while the death toll reached 14,894, according to the ministry data. The capital New Delhi remains the worst-affected city with 70,390 cases, overtaking Mumbai.

However, among the states, Maharashtra continues to lead with 142,900 reported cases.

India has conducted 207,871 samples in the last 24 hours, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. More than 7.5 million tests were conducted in the country by Wednesday.

The eastern state of Assam has launched a mental health support program for coronavirus patients and quarantined people in the state to provide emotional support, counseling and treatment.