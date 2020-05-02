Indonesia reports 831 coronavirus deaths

The country's official data showed that 292 new coronavirus cases and 31 new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Indonesia recorded 292 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 10,843, said health ministry official, Achmad Yurianto.

1,665 PEOPLE HAVE RECOVERED SO FAR

Yurianto also reported 31 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 831. The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus, the disease caused by the coronavirus, rose by 74 to 1,665, he said.

The country has tested more than 79,800 people for the virus, he said.