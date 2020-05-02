Inmates killed in prison riot in Venezuela

Security forces communicated with the leader of the inmates when they returned to their cells after clashes ended.

At least 17 Venezuelan prisoners were killed Friday during a riot when inmates attempted to escape, according to local media.

INMATES WOUNDED PRISON DIRECTOR

Nine others were injured during clashes between inmates in Llanos prison in Guanare and Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) forces.

Prisons Minister Iris Varela said a group of inmates attacked the GNB and wounded Prison Director Carlos Toro.

Lieut. Escarlet Gonzalez Arenas was wounded by a hand grenade thrown toward security forces and Toro was injured by a sharp object.