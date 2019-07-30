Iran and Russia to hold joint drills in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran Navy chief has announced an agreement for joint naval exercises between Iranian and Russian forces in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf.

Iran and Russia have agreed to hold a joint naval exercise in the Indian Ocean, Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s navy commander announced on Monday, Iranian media reported.

"IT WILL BE HELD BY THE END OF 2019"

"We have agreed on a joint naval drill in the Indian Ocean region, and we hope that it will be held by the end of the year," Hossein Khanzadi said. "The exercise may also be held in the northern part of the Indian Ocean, including in the Strait of Hormuz," the naval commander said.

He also said Russia and Iran were engaged in negotiations on strengthening defense cooperation in the Caspian Sea.

Khanzadi said coordination meetings will be held soon on how to conduct the military exercise.