Iran confirms 6,418 deaths from coronavirus

According to the Health Ministry, 1,680 people test positive for coronavirus over past 24 hours.

The death toll in Iran from the coronavirus rose to 6,418, as 78 new deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, state media reported on Wednesday.

81,587 PEOPLE HAVE RECOVERED SO FAR

A total of 1,680 more people tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 101,650, Iran's state broadcaster reported, citing a statement by the Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour.

Jahanpour said 81,587 people have recovered so far and been discharged from hospitals, while 2,735 other patients are in critical condition.

The government decided against imposing a total lockdown as seen in many other countries, but did close educational institutions and banned cultural, religious, and sports gatherings. According to Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) on Wednesday, the government has decided to reopen hair salons in the country.