Iran confirms 6,685 deaths from coronavirus

The country decided to reopen mosques despite surge in virus cases.

Iran reopened all mosques across the country on Tuesday despite a surge in the number of coronavirus cases.

The move was taken to allow worshippers to observe the last ten days of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, the Mehr news agency said, citing Head of Islamic Development Organization Hojatoeslam Mohammad Ghomi.

HEALTH PROTOCOLS WILL BE FOLLOWED

Reopening mosques comes despite a surge in the number of coronavirus infections in Iran this week.

On Monday, Iranian authorities confirmed 45 deaths and 1,683 virus cases across the country.

The Health Ministry said worshippers going to mosques would be required to adhere to health protocols and social distancing rules.

The advisories include wearing masks and gloves, using disposable plastic bags for shoes, desisting from serving food or beverage inside the mosques and allowing attendees inside after sanitizing their hands.