Iran records 162 new coronavirus fatalities

The country's health ministry data shows the death toll tops 10,600, while the tally of cases surpasses 225,200.

Iran on Monday confirmed 162 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus, bringing the nationwide death toll to 10,670.

3,037 ARE IN CRITICAL CONDITION

A further 2,536 people tested positive for coronavirus, raising the overall count to 225,205, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said.

She added that a total of 186,180 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, adding that 3,037 patients remain in critical condition.

Over 1.63 million tests have been conducted in the country to date, Lari noted.