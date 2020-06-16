Iran records 2,563 fresh coronavirus cases

According to the official data, some 1.29 million tests have been done in the country.

Iran on Tuesday confirmed 115 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 9,065.

2,810 PEOPLE IN INTENSICE CARE UNITS

A further 2,563 people tested positive for coronavirus, raising the overall count to 192,439, Health Ministry spokesman Sima Sadat Lari said.

A total of 152,675 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, he said, adding that 2,810 remain at hospitals in critical conditions.

Iran's daily number of coronavirus cases dropped to around 800 in early May, but since authorities eased restrictions, daily figures have shown an upward trend, especially in the southwestern Khuzestan province.