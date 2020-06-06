Iran records 8,209 deaths from coronavirus

Some 1.06 million tests have been conducted in the country so far, according to the spokesman.

Iran on Saturday confirmed 75 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 8,209.

A further 2,269 people tested positive for the virus, raising the overall count to 169,425, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said.

2,578 REMAIN IN CRITICAL CONDITION

Jahanpour said 130,300 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, while 2,578 patients remain in critical condition.

The country continued seeing an upward trend in daily infections in many provinces, especially in the southwestern Khuzestan province.

The country's daily number of coronavirus cases dropped to around 800 in early May, but daily figures show an upward trend in recent days after authorities took measures to ease restrictions.