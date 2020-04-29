Iran records coronavirus deaths surpasses 5,950

In Iran, one of the Middle Eastern countries hardest hit by the pandemic, coronavirus was first detected in the city of Qom on Feb. 19, and then spread throughout the country.

The death toll in Iran from the coronavirus surged to 5,957 as 80 new deaths were reported, state media said on Wednesday.

A TOTAL OF 73,791 PEOPLE HAVE RECOVERED SO FAR

A total of 1,073 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 93,657, Iran's state broadcaster reported, citing a statement by the Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour.

Jahanpour said 73,791 people have recovered so far and been discharged from hospitals, while 2,965 patients are in critical condition. A total of 453,386 tests have been conducted in the country, he added.

The government refrained from imposing a total lockdown as seen in many other countries, but extended closure of educational institutions and banned cultural, religious, and sports gatherings.