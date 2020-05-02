Iran registers 65 more coronavirus deaths

Iranian government did not impose a total lockdown as seen in many other countries, but did close educational institutions and banned cultural, religious, and sports gatherings.

A total of 802 more people in Iran tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily number of coronavirus cases in 54 days, bringing the total infections to 96,448, health officials said on Saturday.

A TOTAL OF 484,541 TESTS HAVE BEEN DONE IN THE COUNTRY

The death toll in Iran from coronavirus surged to 6,156, as 65 new deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in statement.

Jahanpour said 77,350 people have recovered so far and been discharged from hospitals, while 2,787 other patients are in critical condition.