Iran reports 119 more fatalities in last 24 hours

Iran sees an upward trend in daily infections in many provinces, especially in the southwestern Khuzestan province.

Iran on Monday confirmed 119 additional fatalities from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 9,742.

2,898 PEOPLE REMAIN IN CRITICAL CONDITION

A further 2,573 people tested positive for coronavirus, raising the overall count to 207,525, Health Ministry spokesman Sima Sadat Lari said.

He said a total of 166,428 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, adding that 2,898 remain at hospitals in critical condition.

Over 1.44 million tests have been conducted in the country to date, Lari said.