Iran reports 7,100 deaths from coronavirus

The statement added that 97,173 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far.

Iran on Tuesday confirmed 62 more fatalities from coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 7,119.

124,603 HAVE BEEN TESTED POSITIVE SO FAR

A further 2,111 people tested positive for coronavirus, raising the overall count to 124,603, Iran's state broadcaster reported, citing a Health Ministry statement.

In Iran, one of the countries in the Middle East hardest hit by the virus, coronavirus was first detected in the city of Qom on Feb. 19 and then spread throughout the country.