Iran reports over 2,400 fresh cases

A total of 148,674 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far.

Iran on Sunday confirmed 107 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 8,837.

DAILY FIGURES SHOW UPWARD TREND

A further 2,472 people tested positive for coronavirus, raising the overall count to 187,427, Health Ministry spokesman Sima Sadat Lari said.

Some 1.244 million tests have been done in the country to date, Lari said.

Iran's daily number of coronavirus cases dropped to around 800 in early May, but since authorities eased restrictions, daily figures have shown an upward trend, especially in the southwestern Khuzestan province.

Despite the rising number of infections, government employees have resumed work, and mosques reopened across the Middle Eastern country.