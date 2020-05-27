Iran sees 56 more coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours

Some 111,176 patients recover, while nearly 2,551 others are still in critical condition.

Iran on Wednesday confirmed 56 additional fatalities from coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 7,564.

2,551 ARE IN CRITICAL CONDITION

A further 2,080 people have tested positive for coronavirus, raising the overall count to 141,591, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said.

He added that 111,176 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, while 2,551 patients remain in critical condition.

In Iran, one of the countries in the Middle East hardest-hit by the disease, coronavirus was first detected in the city of Qom on Feb. 19 and then spread throughout the country.