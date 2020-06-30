Iran sees highest daily coronavirus deaths

Iran confirms 167 more fatalities from novel coronavirus, bringing nationwide death toll to 10,817.

Iran on Tuesday confirmed 167 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus, the highest daily number of deaths since the virus was first detected on Feb. 19, country’s health ministry said.

THE COUNTRY REPORTED 227,662 CASES

A further 2,457 people tested positive for coronavirus, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said.

Iranian authorities have so far reported 227,662 infections, including 10,817 deaths, Lari said.

She added that a total of 188,758 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, adding that 3,049 patients remain in critical condition.

Over 1.66 million tests have been conducted in the country to date, Lari noted.