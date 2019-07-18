Iran seizes oil tanker with 12 crew in the Gulf

Iranian guards have seized a foreign tanker it says was smuggling fuel in the Gulf.

Iran has seized a foreign tanker smuggling fuel in the Gulf, state television quoted Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as saying on Thursday.

THE VESSEL STOP TRANSMITTING ITS LOCATION

The seized vessel - an oil tanker based in the UAE traveling through the Strait - drifted off into Iranian waters and stopped transmitting its location over two days ago.

Archive

“A foreign vessel smuggling one million litres of fuel in the Larak Island of the Persian Gulf has been seized,” the station said. “The vessel that Iran towed to its waters after receiving a distress call, was later seized with the order from the court as we found out that it was smuggling fuel.”