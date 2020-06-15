Iranian officials say coronavirus deaths near 9,000

Despite the rising number of infections, government employees have resumed work, and mosques reopened across the Middle Eastern country.

Iran on Monday confirmed 113 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 8,950.

2,765 ARE IN CRITICAL CONDITION

A further 2,449 people tested positive for coronavirus, raising the overall count to 189,876, Health Ministry spokesman Sima Sadat Lari said.

A total of 150,590 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, he said, adding that 2,765 remain at hospitals in critical conditions.

Some 1.269 million tests have been done in the country to date, Lari said.

Iran's daily number of coronavirus cases dropped to around 800 in early May, but since authorities eased restrictions, daily figures have shown an upward trend, especially in the southwestern Khuzestan province.