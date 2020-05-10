Iran's cases exceed 108,000

Since April 11, Iranian authorities have been gradually allowing the reopening of "low-risk" businesses closed as part of measures to contain the virus.

The coronavirus death toll in Iran rose to 6,640 with 51 more fatalities over the past 24 hours, state media reported on Sunday.

2,675 PATIENTS ARE IN CRITICAL CONDITION

A further of 1,383 people tested positive forcoronavirusover the past day, raising the overall count to 107,603, Iran's state broadcaster reported, citing a statement by the Health Ministry.

It said 83,143 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, while 2,675 patients remain in critical condition.

In Iran, one of the Middle Eastern countries hardest hit by the pandemic, coronavirus was first detected in the city of Qom on Feb. 19 and then spread throughout the country.

The government decided against imposing a total lockdown as seen in many other countries, but did close educational institutions and banned cultural, religious, and sports gatherings.