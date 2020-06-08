Iran's confirmed cases reach 173,832

The country sees an upward trend in daily infections in many provinces, especially in the southwestern Khuzestan province.

Iran on Monday confirmed 70 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 8,351.

1.1 MILLION TESTS HAVE BEEN CONDUCTED

A further 2,043 people tested positive for coronavirus, raising the overall count to 173,832, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said.

According to the spokesman, 136,360 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, while 2,619 patients remain in critical condition.

Some 1.1 million tests have been conducted in the country so far, according to the spokesman.

Iran's daily number of coronavirus cases dropped to around 800 in early May, but daily figures show an upward trend in recent days after authorities took measures to ease restrictions.