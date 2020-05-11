Iran’s coronavirus cases over 109,000

According to the health ministry, 87,422 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, while 2,703 patients remain in critical condition.

The coronavirus death toll in Iran rose to 6,685 with 45 more fatalities over the last 24 hours, state media reported on Monday.

109,286 PEOPLE TESTED POSITIVE

A further of 1,683 people tested positive for coronavirus over the past day, raising the overall count to 109,286, Iran's state broadcaster reported, citing a statement by the Health Ministry.

The government decided against imposing a total lockdown as seen in many other countries, but did close educational institutions and banned cultural, religious, and sports gatherings.

Since April 11, authorities have been gradually allowing the reopening of "low-risk" businesses closed as part of measures to contain the virus.