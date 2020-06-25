Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 10,130

Virus has infected more than 215,000 people in country, some 175,000 people have recovered.

Iran on Thursday confirmed 143 additional fatalities from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 10,130.

2,899 PEOPLE ARE IN INTENSIVE CARE

A further 2,595 people tested positive for coronavirus, raising the overall count to 215,096, Health Ministry spokesman Sima Sadat Lari said.

He said a total of 175,103 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, adding that 2,899 remain at hospitals in critical condition.

Over 1.53 million tests have been conducted in the country to date, Lari said.