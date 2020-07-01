Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 10,958

The country sees an upward trend in daily infections in many provinces as Khuzestan, Razavi Khorasan, West, and East Azerbaijan, Kurdistan, Kermanshah and Hormozgan.

Iran on Wednesday confirmed 141 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus, bringing the nationwide death toll to 10,958.

3,081 PATIENTS ARE IN CRITICAL CONDITION

A further 2,549 people tested positive for coronavirus, raising the overall count to 230,211, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said.

She added that a total of 191,487 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, adding that 3,081 patients remain in critical condition.

Over 1.69 million tests have been conducted in the country to date, Lari noted.

There is also a serious increase in the number of patients in hospitals in capital Tehran, she added.