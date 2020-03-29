Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 2640

The country's ministry reported 123 additional deaths from the disease.

Iran reported 123 additional fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Sunday, taking the death toll in the country to 2, 640, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

12,391 PATIENTS HAVE RECOVERED SO FAR

Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 2,901 new cases have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 38,309, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.

He said 12,391 patients infected with the virus have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

According to the spokesman, 3,467 patients are in critical condition.