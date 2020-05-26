Iran's coronavirus deaths cross 7,500 mark

A total of 109,437 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals since Iran’s outbreak began in the city of Qom on Feb. 19, according to the Health Ministry’s data.

Iran’s coronavirus death toll crossed 7,500 on Tuesday, while the number of confirmed cases moved close to 140,000.

139,511 HAVE TESTED POSITIVE SO FAR

Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 57 people died over the past 24 hours, raising the nationwide death toll to 7,508.

The country’s overall case count reached 139,511 after 1,787 more people tested positive for coronavirus.

He said 2,567 patients remain in critical condition across Iran, which is the hardest-hit country in the Middle East.