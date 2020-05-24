Iran's death toll from coronavirus rises to 7,417

The Health Ministry spokesman said no deaths have been reported in 13 states of the country in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus.

Iran on Sunday confirmed 58 more fatalities from coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 7,417.

2,615 PEOPLE IN CRITICAL CONDITION

A further 2,180 people tested positive for coronavirus, raising the overall count to 135,701, said the Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour.

He said 105,801 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, while 2,615 patients remain in critical condition.

In Iran, one of the countries in the Middle East hardest hit by the disease, coronavirus was first detected in the city of Qom on Feb. 19 and then spread throughout the country.