Iran's death toll from coronavirus rises to 8,584

Country sees upward trend in daily infections in many provinces, especially in southwestern Khuzestan province.

Iran on Thursday confirmed 78 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 8,584.

A further 2,238 people tested positive for coronavirus, raising the overall count to 180,156, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said.

2,728 ARE IN CRITICAL CONDITION

According to the spokesman, as many as 142,663 people have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 2,728 patients remain in critical condition.

Some 1.18 million tests have been conducted in the country so far, according to the spokesman.

Iran sees an upward trend in daily infections in many provinces, especially in the southwestern Khuzestan province.