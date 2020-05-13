Iran's death toll nears 6,800

According to the latest data, 89,428 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, while 2,735 patients remain in critical condition.

Iran confirmed more 50 fatalities from coronavirus over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 6,783, according to the country's Health Ministry.

TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES AT 112,725

A further 1,958 people tested positive for coronavirus, raising the overall count to 112,725, Iran's state broadcaster reported, citing a ministry statement.

In Iran, one of the Middle Eastern countries hardest hit by the pandemic, the coronavirus virus was first detected in the city of Qom on Feb. 19 and then spread throughout the country.