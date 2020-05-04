Iran’s death toll rises to 6,277

Iranian authorities plan to reopen mosques in parts of the country that have been consistently free of the virus.

The death toll in Iran from the coronavirus rose to 6,277, as 74 new deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, state media said on Monday.

2,676 PATIENTS ARE IN CRITICAL CONDITION

A total of 1,223 more people tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total cases to 98,647, Iran's state broadcaster reported, citing a statement by the Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour.

Jahanpour said 79,397 people have recovered so far and been discharged from hospitals, while 2,676 other patients are in critical condition.

The government refrained from imposing a total lockdown as seen in many other countries, but extended closure of educational institutions and banned cultural, religious, and sports gatherings.

Authorities, meanwhile, have in phases since April 11 allowed the reopening of businesses that have been closed as part of measures to contain the spread of the virus.