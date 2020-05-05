Iran's death toll rises to 6,340

The total number of diagnosed cases of the new coronavirus in Iran, one of the countries hardest hit by the outbreak in the Middle East, has reached 99,970.

The death toll in Iran from the coronavirus rose to 6,340, as 63 new deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, state media said on Tuesday.

80,475 PEOPLE HAVE RECOVERED SO FAR

A total of 1,323 more people tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total cases to 99,970, Iran's state broadcaster reported, citing a statement by the Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour.

Though the number of new cases has slowed in recent weeks, over the last few days they have seen an uptick.

Jahanpour said 80,475 people have recovered so far and been discharged from hospitals, while 2,685 other patients are in critical condition.

Nearly 520,000 tests have been conducted in the country, he added.