Iran's death toll rises to 9,272.

The country reported nearly 2,600 fresh cases, with nearly 157,000 recoveries so far.

Iran on Thursday confirmed 87 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 9,272.

197,647 PEOPLE TESTED POSITIVE

Iran's daily number of coronavirus fatalities dropped under 100 for the first time after the last four days.

Health Ministry spokesman Sima Sadat Lari said a further 2,596 people tested positive for coronavirus, raising the overall count to 197,647.

A total of 156,991 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, he said, adding that 2,795 remain at hospitals in critical conditions.

Over 1.34 million tests have been conducted in the country to date, Lari said.