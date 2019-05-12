Iran's Guards commander threathens US military

US’ military presence in the Gulf used to be a serious threat but now it is an opportunity, a senior commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday.

US military has sent forces, including an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers, to the Middle East to counter what US officials have said are “clear indications” of threats from Iran to its forces there.

The USS Abraham Lincoln is replacing another carrier rotated out of the Gulf last month.

"THE THREATS SWITCHED TO OPPORTUNITIES"

“An aircraft carrier that has at least 40 to 50 planes on it and 6,000 forces gathered within it was a serious threat for us in the past but now... the threats have switched to opportunities,” Amirali Hajizadeh, head of the Guards’ aerospace division said. He added, “If Americans make a move we will hit them in the head.”





The commander of the Guards, Major General Hossein Salami, said in a parliament session on Sunday that the United States has started a psychological war in the region, according to a parliamentary spokesman.