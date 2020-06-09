Iran's coronavirus recoveries near 139,000

Over 138,475 patients recovered, more than 2,600 in critical condition.

Iran on Tuesday confirmed 74 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 8,425.

A further 2,095 people tested positive for coronavirus, raising the overall count to 175,927, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said.

2,639 ARE IN CRITICAL CONDITION

According to the spokesman, 138,475 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, while 2,639 patients remain in critical condition.

Some 1.1 million tests have been conducted in the country so far, according to the spokesman.

Iran sees an upward trend in daily infections in many provinces, especially in the southwestern Khuzestan province.

Iran's daily number of coronavirus cases dropped to around 800 in early May, but daily figures show an upward trend in recent days after authorities took measures to ease restrictions.