Iraq’s border with Iran reopened despite ongoing protests

In a statement from Iraqi authorities said that the terminal was open to travelers from Iraq to Iran.

Iraq on Monday reopened al-Shib border crossing with Iran after a 9-day closure, the Iraqi Border Ports Commission said.

THE BORDER WAS CLOSED UPON TEHRAN'S REQUEST

The border crossing was closed on Nov. 16 upon a request from Tehran due to protests against fuel price hikes in Iran.

While protests have declined in Iran in recent days, Iraq still sees anti-government demonstrations, that broke out last month against deep-seated corruption and poor living conditions.

According to the Iraq's High Commission for Human Rights, at least 340 Iraqis have been killed and around 15,000 have been injured since the protests began on Oct. 1.